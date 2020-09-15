Lois E. Riopelle



March 21, 1931 ~ August 18, 2020



On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Lois E. Riopelle passed away peacefully at the age of 89 in Naples, Florida.



Lois was born on March 21, 1931, in Two Rivers, WI. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Mil¬waukee County School of Nursing, and later went on to school at Baylor University for her certificate in Operating Room Technique and Management.



Lois is preceded in death by her beloved hus¬band Wilfred (Bo) Riopelle, her parents Edward and Clara Ellingboe, and her brothers Charles and James Ellingboe.



Lois is survived by her dear children Robert (Lucy) Riopelle, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Sonnemann, Peter (Marcia) Riopelle, Jeffrey (Cynthia) Riopelle. Proud grandmother of Max, Rebecca, Alexa (Bryan), Kelly (Robert), Jessica, Naomi, Ross, Jacob and Sarah. Great grandmother of Havyn, Grayson, and Andria. Lois is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



A service and burial will be held in Beaver Dam, WI at St. Katherine/Drexel, 408 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI on September 26, 2020.



In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lois' name can be made to The Alzheimer's Support Network (660 Tamiami Trail N #21, Naples, FL 34102).









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store