1/1
Lois E. Riopelle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois E. Riopelle

March 21, 1931 ~ August 18, 2020

On Tuesday, August 18, 2020, Lois E. Riopelle passed away peacefully at the age of 89 in Naples, Florida.

Lois was born on March 21, 1931, in Two Rivers, WI. She graduated as a Registered Nurse from Mil¬waukee County School of Nursing, and later went on to school at Baylor University for her certificate in Operating Room Technique and Management.

Lois is preceded in death by her beloved hus¬band Wilfred (Bo) Riopelle, her parents Edward and Clara Ellingboe, and her brothers Charles and James Ellingboe.

Lois is survived by her dear children Robert (Lucy) Riopelle, Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Sonnemann, Peter (Marcia) Riopelle, Jeffrey (Cynthia) Riopelle. Proud grandmother of Max, Rebecca, Alexa (Bryan), Kelly (Robert), Jessica, Naomi, Ross, Jacob and Sarah. Great grandmother of Havyn, Grayson, and Andria. Lois is also survived by many cherished nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

A service and burial will be held in Beaver Dam, WI at St. Katherine/Drexel, 408 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI on September 26, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Lois' name can be made to The Alzheimer's Support Network (660 Tamiami Trail N #21, Naples, FL 34102).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sep. 15 to Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved