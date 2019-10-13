|
Lois E. Tremmel
West Allis - Born to Eternal life October 8, 2019 at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Furtnatus "Butch" Tremmel. Loving mother of Lynda (Raymond) Lobacz and Janet (John) Brumm. Preceded in death by her son Paul G Tremmel and her siblings Ruth (Oiva) Maki, Betty (Tom) Anderson, Mae (Ted) Didesch, Arlove (HaL) McHugh, Ken Harley. Further survived by her brother Dave (Yvette) Harley and her sister Janet Hurula-Thomas and Paul Harley. Dear grandma of Tim (Menchet Garcia) Lobacz, Melinda (Dave) Opalewski, Patrick (Julie) Brumm, Jeanne (Gerry) Heidenreich, Chad Spaulding, Brian Schafrik, Stacy (Moneer) Saied and the late Michael Schafrik, Also survived by great grandchildren, nieces, nephews other relative and friends.
Lois was a graduate of the 1945 Milwaukee County School of Nursing.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL on Saturday November 2, 2019 from 10 AM until time of Memorial Service at 12 noon. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 13, 2019