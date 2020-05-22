Lois Elaine Loeher
Lois Elaine Loeher

Milwaukee - (nee Schorr) Went to heaven on May 20, 2020 at the age of 99. Beloved mother of Susan Loeher and Jo Ann Loeher. Preceded in death by her mother Elsie and father Walter Schorr, sister Muriel Schorr, and husband Walter Loeher. Further survived by nieces, a nephew, and other relatives and friends.

Lois was an Administrative Assistant at the Grunau Co. for 23 years, a past president of Executive Secretaries, and a realtor with Merrill Lynch Robedeaux and other local agencies.

Lois was a devoted and faithful Christian all her life. She loved the Lord and is now at home with her Savior.

Due to current gathering restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be private for family. A live stream service will take place on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Please view the funeral home website for the link. The stream will be available also after services have taken place.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
