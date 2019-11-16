Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045

Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045

Lois Ethel Franke


1941 - 2019
Lois Ethel Franke Notice
Lois Ethel Franke

Brookfield - (nee Machmeier) Born March 4, 1941 and went to be with her Savior in Heaven on November 15, 2019. Beloved wife of Harry for 50 years. Dear mother of Kurt (Kristin) and Karen McCarville. Loving grandmother of Josie, Lili, Lucy Franke and Makayla McCarville. Sister of Paul (Patricia) Machmeier. Adoring godmother of Clay Machmeier. Also survived by many dear friends and relatives.

Visitation Saturday, November 23rd from 9:00 -11:00 am with Funeral Service at 11:00 am at Harder Funeral Home with the Reverend Aaron Koch officiating.

Lois was a member of Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 3820 W. Layton Avenue, Greenfield, Wisconsin 53221. Memorials to Mount Zion Lutheran Church or Lutheran Heritage Foundation 51474 Romeo Plank, Macomb, MI 48042 appreciated. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019
