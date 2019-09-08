Services
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd
Pewaukee, WI
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Lutheran Church
W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd
Pewaukee, WI
Lois Florence Meister

Lois Florence Meister Notice
Lois Florence Meister

Pewaukee - (Nee Krause) Entered God's loving arms on September 5, 2019 at age 84. She was reunited with her husband John and her daughter Diane (David) Pacetti. Loving mother of David (Connie) Meister, Deborah (Steven) Beste, Donna Lindsay and Daniel (Karen) Meister. Proud grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 14 and a half. Also loved and will be missed by additional family and many friends.

Gathering at Christ Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072, on Saturday, September 14, from 9-11am. Memorial service at 11am. Private family interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
