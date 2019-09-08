|
Lois Florence Meister
Pewaukee - (Nee Krause) Entered God's loving arms on September 5, 2019 at age 84. She was reunited with her husband John and her daughter Diane (David) Pacetti. Loving mother of David (Connie) Meister, Deborah (Steven) Beste, Donna Lindsay and Daniel (Karen) Meister. Proud grandmother of 18 and great-grandmother of 14 and a half. Also loved and will be missed by additional family and many friends.
Gathering at Christ Lutheran Church, W240 N3103 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee, WI 53072, on Saturday, September 14, from 9-11am. Memorial service at 11am. Private family interment at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019