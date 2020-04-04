|
Lois H. Thomson
New Berlin - (nee Javers) Passed away on April 1, 2020, at the age of 83. Loving mother of Scott (Mary) Thomson and Wendy (Dan) Brandt. Proud grandmother of Mark, Kimberly, Delaney, Caroline and Brian. Dear sister and best friend of Janet LaPlante. Fun-loving aunt of Lisa, Denise and Michelle. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.
Lois will be missed for her funny and witty personality.
Private services will be held. In lieu flowers, memorials to would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020