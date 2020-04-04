Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
15250 West National Ave
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 827-0659
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Thomson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois H. Thomson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois H. Thomson Notice
Lois H. Thomson

New Berlin - (nee Javers) Passed away on April 1, 2020, at the age of 83. Loving mother of Scott (Mary) Thomson and Wendy (Dan) Brandt. Proud grandmother of Mark, Kimberly, Delaney, Caroline and Brian. Dear sister and best friend of Janet LaPlante. Fun-loving aunt of Lisa, Denise and Michelle. Also remembered by other relatives and friends.

Lois will be missed for her funny and witty personality.

Private services will be held. In lieu flowers, memorials to would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services - Ritter-Larsen Bros.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline