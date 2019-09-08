|
|
Lois Hasler
Milwaukee - Lois "Bunny" Hasler (nee Savard), age 86, joined her husband Roger in eternal life unexpectedly on the morning of August 25th, 2019 with her kids and grandkids by her side holding her hands. Lois was born on Easter Sunday April 16th, 1933 in Marquette Michigan to Joseph and Ida Savard. Lois is survived by her kids Roger, Joe, Todd (Jean), David and Holly (Mike) and her grandkids Corey, Ashley, Rebecca (Drew), Tyler and Joshua. Further survived by her beloved sister Margaret Bell (Elwin deceased) and brother in law Russell (Janet) as well as many nieces and nephews.
Roger and Lois retired to The Villages, Florida in 1996. Lois loved being part of Mickey's Fanatics, doing water aerobics and going anywhere she could in their golf cart! A diehard Packer and Brewers fan, she watched them whenever she could. Most of all she enjoyed the vacations that her kids and grandkids spent with them (golfing, swimming and going to the square). Lois was a loving wife, nurturing mother, grandmother and friend.
We will celebrate her life at St. Matthias Catholic Church (9306 W. Beloit Rd) on September 13th, 2019. Visitation 9:30-10:15/ Mass of Christian burial at 10:30.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019