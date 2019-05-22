|
Corbett, Lois I. (Rumble) Lois I. (Rumble) Corbett, age 87, of West Allis passed away on Fri., May 17 at St. Luke's Hospital. Lois was born Jan. 11, 1932 in Milwaukee to Frank and Lilian (Grady) Rumble. Lois married Richard A. Corbett on June 7, 1952 in Milwaukee. Lois is survived by her husband Richard of West Allis; her sons, David of Sussex, Michael (Rosann) of Jackson and Rick of Cudahy; her brother, Roger Rumble of Fort Worth, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister-in-law, Fran Rumble. Lois was a member of Wauwatosa Ave. United Methodist Church and Jobs Daughters, she was a Radiology Technician and Director of the Radiology School at Milwaukee County Hospital. Funeral services will be Wed., May 29 at 11:00AM at Wauwatosa Ave. United Methodist Church. Memorial gathering will be from 9:30AM until the time of services at the church. Interment will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Milwaukee. Thelen Funeral Services is honored to be assisting the family. On-line guest book and further details can be found at: www.thelenfh.com or call: 262-392-4251.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 22, 2019