Lois I. Schoeve
Lois I. Schoeve

Muskego - (Nee Koller). Passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving mother of Neil (Kathy) Schoeve and the late Dean (Earl "Butch" Mienan. Cherished grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 10. Lois is further survived by other loved relatives and friends.

Private family services will be held






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - Muskego - Westwood Chapel
W173 S7629 Westwood Drive
Muskego, WI 53150
(262) 679-1560
