Lois I. Schoeve
Muskego - (Nee Koller). Passed away peacefully on June 8, 2020 at the age of 90. Loving mother of Neil (Kathy) Schoeve and the late Dean (Earl "Butch" Mienan. Cherished grandmother of 4 and great-grandmother of 10. Lois is further survived by other loved relatives and friends.
Private family services will be held
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.