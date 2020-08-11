1/
Lois J. Powalisz
Lois J. Powalisz

Plymouth - Lois J. Powalisz (Nee Kaminski), 81 of Plymouth, WI formerly Milwaukee passed away August 1, 2020.

She grew up in Bay View; retired as an account clerk from the City of Milwaukee in 2000.

Survived by her children, Lance Powalisz, Land O' Lakes, WI, Dawn (Dan) Powalisz-Trochlell, Adell, WI, and Nadine (Rob) Johnson, West Blocton, AL; grandchildren, Calum, Parker & Maya Powalisz-Trochlell, Lisa Schabo; sister Sharon Kaminski, Plymouth, WI; brother, Dave (Barb) Kaminski, Bloomington, MN; nephew, Brett Kaminski, niece, Amy Kaminski; dear friends Jan (Frank) Kloss, Waterford, WI and the Girls from Indiana.

Cremation has taken place with family gathering at a later date.

Wittkopp Funeral and Cremation Service

Plymouth, Wisconsin

(920) 449-5455

www.lakeshorefamilyfuneralhomes.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2020.
