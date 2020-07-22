Lois J Schleif
March 24, 1927-July 17, 2020
She left us filled with hope. Inspired by her undaunted bravery and strength, she taught us loyalty, humility, humbleness, and tenacity. The more she gave the greater her purpose. She was grounded in faith. We lived swimming in Lois's thoughtfulness, generosity and boundless caring.
The heavens opened and welcomed her home as friends, family, husband Bob and the saints were waiting. She is survived by her pride and joy, son and only child, James Schleif and spouse William Morley; best friend and sister Muriel Loe (Jerry); beloved cousins Enid Butzlaff and Arlene Kleinsek; adoring nieces and nephews Kurt and Aileen Loe (Erik), Denise Payne (Jimmy), Tom (Helen), Dean (Carol), Dale (Suzy) Lukaszewicz, Peggy Silva (Joe), Greg Schoenberg; many great nieces and nephews; and, dear friends.
Her childhood was framed by the Great Depression and she came of age during World War II, graduating from S Milwaukee Sr High in 1945. Scarcity, poverty, gratitude, faith and will shaped a resourceful, hardworking, giving, witty, ever-loyal, gracious and humble mother, sister, wife, cousin, auntie and friend.
Lois relished her many friends and 20+ year career as a Teacher's Aide at Ben Franklin Elementary. This passionate work surrounded her with children, educators, books and learning.
Everyone was welcome at her table. She unconditionally loved her son, his partner and spouse of 28 years, Bill, their friends of all backgrounds and faiths and second family, the Morleys.
And she gave and gave and gave. No matter the occasion, Lois would pop a hand-selected Hallmark card in the mail with a scripted note and smiley faces. Those will be missed but never forgotten.
She died peacefully after a 15 year battle with dementia. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the entire Franciscan Villa staff for their extra ordinary, compassionate care of Lois the past nine years.
A virtual memorial service will be held Tuesday July 28th at 4PM CST. Please email Bill at everestwant2be@aim.com or ipc@immanuelwi.org for access. A life celebration will be planned in healthier times. Memorial donations may be sent to the Wisconsin Humane Society, The Nature Conservancy - Wisconsin Chapter or Alzheimer's Association
-Wisconsin Chapter.