Graber, Lois Jean (Nee Ruess) Entered into Eternal Life on Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Age 93. Devoted wife of the late James. Loving mother of Tom, Laurie (Mike) Klafke, and Janice (Charlie) Gary. Caring step-mother of Patti Schwarzmeier and Gary Graber. Proud grandmother of Amy, Danielle, Tim, Melany, Josh, and Sarah. Also loved by many other relatives, friends, and dogs. Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 4-6:30PM. Service at 6:45PM. Private burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019