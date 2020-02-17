Services
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Schmoldt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Jean Schmoldt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Jean Schmoldt Notice
Lois Jean Schmoldt

Pewaukee - Entered into Heaven to be reunited with her husband, Harold H. Schmoldt on Mon., Feb. 17, 2020, at the age of 98 years. She is lovingly survived by her children, Bonnie (the late Thomas) Jessen, and Ronald (Karen) Schmoldt. Lois is further survived by two granddaughters, six grandsons, sixteen great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Carol (Kurt) Bork Sr., brother, Grover Dowd and sister, Bernice Hunziker.

Visitation will be held on Fri., Feb. 21 from 4:00PM until the time of the 6:00PM Funeral Service at the Schramka Funeral Home. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park, on Sat., Feb. 22nd.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline