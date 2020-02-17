|
Lois Jean Schmoldt
Pewaukee - Entered into Heaven to be reunited with her husband, Harold H. Schmoldt on Mon., Feb. 17, 2020, at the age of 98 years. She is lovingly survived by her children, Bonnie (the late Thomas) Jessen, and Ronald (Karen) Schmoldt. Lois is further survived by two granddaughters, six grandsons, sixteen great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.
She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Carol (Kurt) Bork Sr., brother, Grover Dowd and sister, Bernice Hunziker.
Visitation will be held on Fri., Feb. 21 from 4:00PM until the time of the 6:00PM Funeral Service at the Schramka Funeral Home. Burial at Wisconsin Memorial Park, on Sat., Feb. 22nd.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2020