Services
Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 462-6020
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Northwest Funeral Chapel
6630 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Jones Notice
Lois Jones

Age 89 yrs. March 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter Rosalyn Jones. Beloved mother of Robin Gardner, Regina(Joseph) Johnson, Rita Sims and Rhonda(Hal)Riley. Loving sister of Annie Mae Brown. She is also survived by a loving companion James Brown, 10 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and other loving relatives and friends. The family is requesting that you bring a picture to share at the Memorial Service on Monday, April 6, 2020 from 1-3PM at:

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline