|
|
Lois Jones
Age 89 yrs. March 31, 2020. She was preceded in death by her daughter Rosalyn Jones. Beloved mother of Robin Gardner, Regina(Joseph) Johnson, Rita Sims and Rhonda(Hal)Riley. Loving sister of Annie Mae Brown. She is also survived by a loving companion James Brown, 10 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and other loving relatives and friends. The family is requesting that you bring a picture to share at the Memorial Service on Monday, April 6, 2020 from 1-3PM at:
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2020