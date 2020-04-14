Resources
Greendale - Lois was born June 10, 1929 and was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on April 8, 2020 at the age of 90. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert who passed in 2012. Lois and her husband, Robert, retired from the Heil Co. after many years of service. She was an extraordinary aunt, and often like a mother, to her many nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her siblings Raelene Katzung and Raymond (Carol) Brueser.

Lois was a member of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Milwaukee where she volunteered extensively. She enjoyed organizing the church's bingo, the annual festival and delivered the sacrament of communion to the sick and home bound. She created lasting friendships with school friends and met up with them often. Lois enjoyed bowling, fishing, and travelling with her husband and friends.

Lois was cared for by the wonderful staff at Harbour Village in Greendale, WI. Details will be available in the future at www.maxsass.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
