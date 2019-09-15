|
|
Lois June (nee Braun) Rios
Gained her wings surrounded by her family on Sept. 11, 2019, age 78. Loving Mother of Mark (Chris), Mike, Stacy (Phil) Leighton, Matt (Angie), and David (Megan). Proud grandma of 10 and greatgrandma of 3. Also survived by brothers Douglas (Donna) Braun and Marvin Braun; and sister-in-laws Anita Lijewski and Mary Rios. Preceded in death by husband Antonio Rios, brother-in-law John Rios, and parents Earl and Amanda Braun.
Memorial Visitation to be held Sat. Sept. 21, 2019 at MOTHER OF PERPETUAL HELP (f/k/a Immaculate Heart of Mary), 1212 S. 117th St., from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019