Services
Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Good Shepherd Ev Lutheran Church
777 S Indiana Ave
West Bend, WI
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Good Shepherd Ev Lutheran Church
777 S Indiana Ave
West Bend, WI
Lois June Shine


1935 - 2019
Lois June Shine Notice
Shine, Lois June (Nee Zachow) Lois June Shine (nee Zachow), age 84 years, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019. Lois was born on June 10, 1935 in Milwaukee to William A. and Lillian (nee Fisher) Zachow, and later raised by stepmother Leona Zachow. She went to Carlton Grade School in Milwaukee, graduated from Custer High School in Milwaukee. Lois was the head cook at North Trinity Lutheran Grade School in Milwaukee. She was lovingly referred to as Cookie and Hunsy. On January 8, 1955 Lois married Orville Shine at North Trinity Lutheran Church in Milwaukee and they have been married for 64 years. Lois was the loving wife of Orville, dear mother of Bruce (Gail) Shine, Cathy Shine and Timothy (Brenda) Shine, grandchildren; Keith (Jessica) Shine, Carly (Jason Hastreiter) Shine, Jaimie (Lawrence) Seymour, Jessica (Derek) Strohm, great-granddaughter Lucy Shine. She is further survived by her brother Gordon (the late Marleen) Zachow, sister-in-law Rita Zachow, cousin Willie, long time best friend Carol Kramer, and countless other friends and family. She was preceded in death by her brothers, William and Glenn (Rosie) Zachow; brother-in-law Elton Shine and sisters-in-law, Joanne Shine and Marilyn Zachow. Lois was a member of Good Shepherd Ev. Lutheran Church in West Bend and also a member of the Ladies League. A Funeral Service for Lois will be held at 11:30am on July 1st at Good Shepherd Ev Lutheran Church (777 S Indiana Ave West Bend) with Pastors Robert Hein, John Paustian and Richard Lauersdorf presiding. Visitation will be on Monday July 1st at the church from 9:00am until time of service at 11:30am. Interment will take place at Washington County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church or Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School. Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family. (262)338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 29, 2019
