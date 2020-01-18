Services
Resources
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wauwatosa - (nee Leonard) Was greeted into heaven by our Lord Jesus Christ on January 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her dear husband Arthur Loomis, her cherished daughter Linette Loberg, and her loving sister Audy McGowan. She is survived by her beloved daughter Susan Sturm and her adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to MACC Fund. A private family gathering will be held in her memory.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
Remember
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline