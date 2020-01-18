|
Lois Katherine Loomis
Wauwatosa - (nee Leonard) Was greeted into heaven by our Lord Jesus Christ on January 14, 2020. She was preceded in death by her dear husband Arthur Loomis, her cherished daughter Linette Loberg, and her loving sister Audy McGowan. She is survived by her beloved daughter Susan Sturm and her adoring grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to MACC Fund. A private family gathering will be held in her memory.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020