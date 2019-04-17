|
|
Jackson, Lois L. (Nee Stelter) Age 85. Passed away peacefully on April 11th. Beloved wife of (the late) James "Russ" Jackson. Cherished mother of (the late) Lynn Chapman, Jim (Amy), and Wendy (Ron) Wahl. Loving grandmother of Melissa (Aaron) Sergenian, Alissa Jackson, Jimmy (Jazmin) Jackson, Amy (Josh) Wahl and Danny (Mathea) Wahl. Great-grandmother to Ara. Further survived by other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Tuesday April 23rd at Hartson Funeral Home, 11111 W Janesville Rd Hales Corners, 53130, from 5 to 7PM followed by a memorial service at 7PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019