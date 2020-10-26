1/1
Lois L. Konig
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois L. Konig

Mequon - Age 93 passed away on Saturday, October 24 at the Lutheran Home - Elaine's Hope in Wauwatosa. She was born on October 9, 1927 to parents Edwin and Irma (Graack) Guenther. She was united in marriage on December 28, 1974 to William "Bill" Konig.

Lois enjoyed spending many years serving on the Ozaukee County Art Committee, especially their annual art show, where she held several positions, including secretary and treasurer. She began working as an Ozaukee County poll worker in 1987. Lois was also a member of the Ozaukee County Republican Women's Club. Many family and friends received gifts of her work in knitting, crocheting and counted cross stitch. Some of her favorite travels included "mystery tour" bus trips and frequent Cunard Line Cruises.

Lois is survived by 2 step-children, Russell (Judy) Konig and Carolyn Ingham; 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; God-daughter, Janalynn Kuehl; also survived by other relatives, friends and extra special friends, Nancy and Walter Tolocko.

Lois is preceded in death by her husband Bill, step-son, William (Barbara); son-in-law, Wayne Ingham.

Funeral Services for Lois will be held at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 10280 N. Port Washington Rd., Mequon on Sunday, November 1 at 3:00 PM. Visitation for family and friends at the Funeral Home from 1:00 PM until time of service. Masks and social distancing will be required. Committal at Graceland Cemetery, Milwaukee. A special thank you to the Lutheran Home staff and the Elaine's Hope "Angels" for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Cedarburg Cultural Center are appreciated.

Shimon Funeral Home of Hartford is serving the family. Condolences can be found at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
01:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
NOV
1
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved