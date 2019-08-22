|
|
Brosowsky, Lois M. (Nee Koehler) Passed away at home July 29, 2019, at the age of 93. Born in Merrill WI on February 6, 1926 to Robert and Evelyn Lydia (Bonke) Koehler, the oldest of 4 children. She attended Lincoln County Normal School, received her teaching certificate, and began teaching in Brodhead before returning to Lincoln County to teach at Copper School. She married Glenn Brosowsky in June 1947 and traveled the state for her husband's employment before settling in Oak Creek WI to raise their 4 children. She was a mother, homemaker, teacher and secretary. Lois worked for the Oak Creek School District for 15 years and taught Sunday School at St. Luke's UCC. She loved music, playing both violin and piano. She also loved traveling with her siblings and their spouses to Europe. Lois is survived by her sisters Donna (Grell) and Diana (Uttech); daughter Gloria (Kautzer), son Carter, and daughter-in-law Catherine; grandchildren Kimberlee (Sean) Higgins, Ryan (Katherine) Kautzer, Anna Brosowsky, Clare Brosowsky and Benjamin Brosowsky; great-grandchildren Astrid, Stellan and Kenzie; and loving cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Glenn, son Greg, daughter Candace and brother Glenn Koehler. A visitation will take place at St. Luke's United Church of Christ (2200 18th Ave, South Milwaukee) Saturday, August 24th from noon - 2pm with a memorial service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Luke's UCC in her name are suggested.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 22, 2019