Lois M. HauptOf Muskego - (Nee Johnson) Called home on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at the age of 85 years. Beloved wife of the late Dale. Dear mother of Dave (Cindy), Craig (Jill) and the late Scott. Loving grandmother of Kelly (Brett) Braden, Stephanie (Mike) Buteyn, Taylor (Denise) Haupt and Matthew Haupt. Great-grandmother of Paige, Brynn, Noelle, Ava and Rylan. Sister of Bob (Carole) Johnson. Sister-in-law of Jim (Roni) Haupt. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Visitation will take place on Tuesday, December 1st, 2020 at HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH (12300 W. Janesville Rd.) from NOON until time of service at 1 PM. Private interment to follow at Highland Memorial Park.Lois was proud to have been a retired nurse from West Allis Memorial Hospital. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Attic Workshop or to Hales Corners Lutheran Church appreciated.