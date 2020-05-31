Lois M. Jankowski
Milwaukee - (nee Herrmann) Born to Eternal Life April 11, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Lois was born in Fort Wayne, IN in 1924 to Marie and Herbert Herrmann. Preceded in death by parents, sister Betty (Art) Kranitz, and husband John ( Jack). Survived by children Michael Jankowski, Sharon Reedy, Daniel Jankowski all of Milwaukee and Steven (Teresa) Jankowski of Minneapolis; Granddaughters Hilary (Shawn) Houtsinger of Sturtevant; Andrea Jankowski (Cole Page), Megan (Chris) Muster, and Gayle (Joe) McMartin all of Minneapolis; Great-grandchildren Austen Houtsinger, Claire & Jack Muster, and Henrik McMartin; and large extended family of nieces, nephews and friends.
Lois was a lifelong artist started with working on her high school yearbook and extended to her taking courses into her 70s. She was proud of the many ribbons she won for her state fair entries. She gifted many of her paintings to her friends. She enjoyed socializing with her friends and was a long-time member of St. Josaphat's Christian Women at the Basilica. There will be a private interment at St Adalbert Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather again. Memorials preferred to the charity of your choice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 31 to Apr. 19, 2020.