1/1
Lois M. Lazeration
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois M. Lazeration

New Lisbon - Lois M. Lazeration, age 88, originally of Finley, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, October, 6, 2020 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. She was born February 17, 1932 to Rudolph and Minnie (Winters) Molter in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Lois married Thomas Worden on May 28, 1955, who preceded her in death in 1960; she then wed William Lazeration on June 22, 1963 in Milwaukee.

She is survived by her children, Sue (James) McMurry, Thomas (Catherine) Worden, and Marie (Dwayne) Richter, and seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Lois retired from The Home Insurance Company, where she worked for many years.

The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Torkelson-White-Ninneman-Steele Funeral Home
2224 Superior Ave
Tomah, WI 54660
(608) 372-5158
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Torkelson-White-Ninneman-Steele Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved