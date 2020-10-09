Lois M. Lazeration
New Lisbon - Lois M. Lazeration, age 88, originally of Finley, Wisconsin, passed away Tuesday, October, 6, 2020 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon. She was born February 17, 1932 to Rudolph and Minnie (Winters) Molter in Wisconsin Rapids, Wisconsin. Lois married Thomas Worden on May 28, 1955, who preceded her in death in 1960; she then wed William Lazeration on June 22, 1963 in Milwaukee.
She is survived by her children, Sue (James) McMurry, Thomas (Catherine) Worden, and Marie (Dwayne) Richter, and seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
Lois retired from The Home Insurance Company, where she worked for many years.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com
.