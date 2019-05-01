|
|
Loppnow, Lois M. OCONOMOWOC - Lois Mae Loppnow (Boehm), age 85, passed away on April 28, 2019 surrounded by her family. Lois was born in Milwaukee on July 14, 1933, the oldest daughter of Howard and Evangeline Boehm. She married Robert Loppnow on May 24, 1952. Robert and Lois raised 7 children. She is survived by her very proud and grateful children Ellen Buechler (Chris), David (Cyndie), Mark (Wanda, deceased), Jeffrey (Mary Beth), Keith (Shelly), Beth Schultz, Jack (Elizabeth), 17 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren and her sister Janice Ellis (Bill) and many other relatives. Lois enjoyed spending time with her close friends in her bridge and Lois' clubs and other groups. Especially notable was Lois participation in the unofficially named "Milwaukee Club" in which several school friends who grew up together in Milwaukee maintained lifetime friendships and gathered monthly for lunch. The Milwaukee Club still gets together to this day. Lois enjoyed getting together with friends and family for any reason. Her husband, Robert, jokingly commented he "wished Lois would go back to work so that he would know where she was". She is now reunited with her husband Robert, her parents, brother Richard, daughter-in-law Wanda and 4 grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019, from 3:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S Cross Street, Oconomowoc. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at 10:50 AM at St. Jerome Church, 995 S. Silver Lake Street, Oconomowoc. In lieu of flowers; donations to St. Jerome's Building Fund, the Parkinson's foundation or a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019