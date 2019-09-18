|
|
Lois M. Prange
Germantown - (Nee Engel) Lois was peacefully called to the loving embrace of her heavenly Father Wednesday morning, September 11, 2019, at the age of 89. She was reunited with her beloved husband of 67 years, Ross. Loving mother of David Prange, Dean (Tracey) Prange and Carolyn (Mark) Dodge. Proud grandmother of Ariel (Chad) Stewart and Eric Prange. Great grandmother of Abigail Prange. Daughter-in-law of Carol Prange. Sister-in-law of Allen (Marge) Prange and Mark (Debbie) Prange. Lois is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents Walter and Caroline Engel, and sister Ruth (the late John) Willut.
Visitation at Harder Funeral Home on Friday, September 27th from 3:00 PM, until the time of Funeral Service at 6:30 PM. Burial at Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family to be donated to the charities Lois supported are appreciated.
Like her husband, the most important thing in Lois's life was her faith and personal relationship with her Savior. Caring for her husband and raising three adopted children, her life was devoted to family and faith. Lois enjoyed bible study, singing in the church choir, hosting family gatherings, and attending social functions with friends. Lois was kind and compassionate, and ever the good Samaritan.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 18 to Sept. 22, 2019