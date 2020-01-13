Services
Holly and Sons Funeral Home
526 South Main Street
Waupaca, WI 54981
(715) 258-4020
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Mary Magdalene
N2845 Shadow Rd
Waupaca, WI
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
St Mary Magdalene
N2845 Shadow Rd
Waupaca, WI
Entombment
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
12:00 PM
Southern Wisconsin Memorial Cemetery Chapel
Union Grove, WI
Waupaca - Lois M Serowski was born to eternal life on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at Bethany Home, Waupaca, at the age of 93. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18 at St Mary Magdalene, N2845 Shadow Rd, Waupaca from 10 am until 11 am. Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 am. Entombment at Southern Wisconsin Memorial Cemetery Chapel in Union Grove on Friday, January 31 at noon. Online Condolences available at www.hollyfuneralhome.net.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 13 to Jan. 15, 2020
