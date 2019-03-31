|
Stout, Lois M. Passed away on March 25, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Married Warren R. Stumpe in 1990 who preceded her in death on July 24, 2016. Lois was born on January 1, 1932 in Milwaukee, WI to Leona and Palmer Henschel. She had a happy childhood and is survived by one sibling, Janet Mortag. After a vacation in Mexico, she joined the U.S. Agency for International Development, spending many years in Spain, Cambodia and Argentina where she met her first husband, Donald E. Stout who worked for the OAS. They married and moved to Brazil where they lived from 1966 to 1970. Her only son and survivor, Michael Steven Stout was born there in 1966. Lois loved golf and was a member of the Ozaukee Country Club for many years. She also participated in the Women's Health Care Initiative for many years. By Lois' request, she will not have a funeral and has donated her body for research to Froedtert and the UW Madison Medical Sciences Center.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 31 to Apr. 3, 2019