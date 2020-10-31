Lois Marie Bartsch(nee Stuhr), age 88. Loving wife of Clifford E. Bartsch passed away peacefully on 10/29/2020Lois's joys in life were her Faith in the Lord, her husband Cliff, and family. Lois's eyes always sparkled as she told stories and shared pictures of her Children, Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren.Lois is survived by her Husband of 69 years, Clifford Bartsch, Proceeded in death by her Son Daniel Bartsch, survived by Daughter in-law Sandy Bartsch, Son David Bartsch, Daughter Diane Bahringer (Curtis), Grandson Kyle Bartsch (Alex) their children Poppy, Walter, and James, Grandson Ryan Bartsch (Lauren) their children Eila and Clark. Brother Paul Stuhr (Joan) Sister Marion Keibel (the late Armin) Brother in-law Glenn Bartsch (Carrie) Randy Hilgers further survived by adoring nephews, nieces and cousins and friends.The family requests Memorials be made in Lois's memory to St. Johns Ev. Lutheran Church 4001 S.68th Street Milwaukee WI 53220.Memorial services to be announced at a later date.Please visit the Funeral home website for more information.