Lois May Warren(nee Benski) Passed from this life on October 4, 2020. She was 94 years old. Beloved wife of the late Norbert Warren. Loving mother to Glenn (Laurie) and Ellen Warren. Grandma to Christopher, Andrew (Carolyn) and Benjamin Warren. Great Grandma to little Axel and Leif Warren.Lois will also be missed by a large circle of friends and family both around Milwaukee and in the Wautoma area, where she lived for over thirty years. An active member of the Senior Center in Wautoma, she was on the board as well as being a major contributor of her time, energy and baked goods. Her good spirits were legendary, as were her lemon meringue pies.A woman of many talents, she was as accomplished with a needle as she was in the kitchen. She fished and gardened, golfed and bowled until she couldn't anymore. Even after Alzheimer's began to take its toll she remained physically fit until the final year.Those who loved her will remember her always for her beautiful voice, kind spirit and joyful energy.A memorial service will be held after the COVID crisis has passed.