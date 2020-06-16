Lois McKenna

Lois McKennaBrookfield - Born to Eternal Life June 13, 2020. Preceded in death by the love of her life Vincent Berti. Lois is survived by her children, Michael (Shiela) Neuzerling, Mary (Jim) Pollard. Further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren other relatives and friends.A special thank you to Lois's great granddaughter, Brittany also Leah, Jamie from Grace Hospice for all of their loving care.Visitation Friday, June 19 at Harder Funeral Home from 11:30 AM until the time of funeral service at 1:00 PM.