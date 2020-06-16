Lois McKenna
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lois's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lois McKenna

Brookfield - Born to Eternal Life June 13, 2020. Preceded in death by the love of her life Vincent Berti. Lois is survived by her children, Michael (Shiela) Neuzerling, Mary (Jim) Pollard. Further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren other relatives and friends.

A special thank you to Lois's great granddaughter, Brittany also Leah, Jamie from Grace Hospice for all of their loving care.

Visitation Friday, June 19 at Harder Funeral Home from 11:30 AM until the time of funeral service at 1:00 PM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved