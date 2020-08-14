1/
Lois R. Anderson
Lois R. Anderson

(nee Couture) passed away on August 11, 2020 at the age of 81 years. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Clarence. Loving mother of Carrie (Scott Zalewski), Mary Jo Rose, and Joe Dan (Jackie) Rose. Special grandmother of Loreli. Sister of Roland, Raymond "B," Arlene, the late Cecelia, and the late Bonita. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other grandchildren, other relatives, and friends.

A visitation and gathering will be held at the Oak Creek Legion (9327 S. Shepard Ave., Oak Creek, WI 53154) on Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 1:00-4:00. A second gathering will be scheduled at a later date in Bad River.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
