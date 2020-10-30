Lois Regina LimerLois R. Limer passed away peacefully in the presence of family at the age of 84.She is survived by Donald, her husband of 63 years; her sister Sharon (Raymond Hoffman); her five children David (Mary), Cheryl (Jeff Miller), Timothy (Barb), Daniel (Bonnie), and Jonathan. She had a deep and abiding love for her 11 grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews, and will be sorely missed by all.Lois was a devoted wife and mother who also supported Don throughout his college and law school years, managed the law office for his private practice and then supported him throughout his judicial career. She enjoyed gardening, and the roses and orchids she grew were the envy of many. According to the local deer population, her hosta plants were the tastiest in the area.A celebration of her life will be held when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society. A guest book for the family will be located on the Becker Ritter Funeral Home website Tribute page.