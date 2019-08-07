|
Lauria, Lois Rosemarie (Nee Theys) born 5/11/1939 entered eternal life on 7/31/2019 joining Rocco her beloved husband of 61 years. Cherished mother to Veronica (Robbie), Lisa (Dave), Kim (Ron), Chris Ann (Tim), Andrea (Marcus), and Ann Marie (Al); son-in-law Dave Banta. Proud and loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. She is survived by brothers Donald (Ruth) and Kenneth, and sister Diane (Bob), and sisters-in-laws Camille and Gloria. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. Lois was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Rosalia Theys, brothers Thomas and Dennis, sister Jeanette, sisters-in- laws Patricia, Pat, and Victoria, and favorite cat Poopsie. Lois received an Associate Degree in Accounting from Gateway Technical College. She worked at Nestle and for the Racine County Job Force Development Center, where she was a strong advocate for the underserved. Her most cherished occupation was raising her six daughters, guiding and supporting them through their development. Lois was a long-time active member of St Thomas Aquinas Parish, where she served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, Religious Educator for children, President of the Ladies Guild and fish fry volunteer. Visitation will be held Saturday August 10th from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St Thomas Aquinas Church, 305 S. 1st St, Waterford WI 53185. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Memorials may be made to St Thomas Aquinas Church or the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 7, 2019