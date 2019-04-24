|
Rudolph, Lois Went home on April 22, 2019 at age 68. Loving wife of Ralph for 48 years. Loving mother of Chris (Patti) Rudolph and Michelle (Paul) Thoma. Loving grandmother of Morgan, Dakota, Josiah, Ariana, and Ava. Loving sister of Dave (Kelli) McCardle and sister-in-law of Margie McCardle. A friend of Bill W. since 1985. She will be missed by her beloved dog Mindy. Also survived by other family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents John and Edna McCardle and her brother Thomas D. McCardle. A special thank you to Horizon Hospice for their care and support. Visitation will be at St. Mary's Catholic Church, N89W16297 Cleveland Ave Menomonee Falls, on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 10am until Mass of Christian Burial at 12pm.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 24, 2019