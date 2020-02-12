Resources
More Obituaries for Lois Schlei
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lois Schlei

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lois Schlei Notice
Lois Schlei

Butler - (Nee Leissring) Born to Eternal Life February 12th, 2020 age 89 years. Preceded by her husband, Ralph just five days earlier. Forever sweethearts. Together in life, together in death and now together in the presence of the Lord.

Visitation For Ralph and Lois will take place on Saturday, February 15 at Immanuel Lutheran Church 13445 Hampton Ave, Brookfield from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:30 AM.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lois's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline