Lois Schlei
Butler - (Nee Leissring) Born to Eternal Life February 12th, 2020 age 89 years. Preceded by her husband, Ralph just five days earlier. Forever sweethearts. Together in life, together in death and now together in the presence of the Lord.
Visitation For Ralph and Lois will take place on Saturday, February 15 at Immanuel Lutheran Church 13445 Hampton Ave, Brookfield from 10:00 AM until the time of funeral service at 11:30 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020