Lois Stribling
Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on December 24, 2019 at the age of 83. Survived by 4 children and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Leon L. Wlliamson Funeral Home. Combined Services Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Parklawn Assembly of God 3725 N. Sherman Blvd. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Interment Graceland Cemetery. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020