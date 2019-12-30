Services
Leon L Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 374-1812
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leon L Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parklawn Assembly of God
3725 N. Sherman Blvd.
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Parklawn Assembly of God
3725 N. Sherman Blvd.
Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on December 24, 2019 at the age of 83. Survived by 4 children and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Leon L. Wlliamson Funeral Home. Combined Services Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Parklawn Assembly of God 3725 N. Sherman Blvd. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Interment Graceland Cemetery. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
