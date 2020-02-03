|
|
Lola J. (Magar) Wiesner
Wiesner, Lola J. (Magar), died on January 23, 2020, at Rhoda Goldman Plaza in San Francisco, Calif. She was born in Milwaukee on Sept. 5, 1932 to Frances (née Putterman) and Sol Magar, and graduated from North Division High School in 1951. She attended the University of Wisconsin at Milwaukee, where she studied forestry and belonged to the Omega Omega Omega sorority. She married Donald Wiesner on July 25, 1953. She was a career woman long before that expression became common, and she spent more than 40 years as a valued employee of Seitz Manufacturing Co. in Milwaukee. She was an avid traveler for most of her life and enjoyed skiing in the Swiss Alps. Her clothes and sunglasses were legendary.
She is survived by her son, Steven (Paul Reidinger) of San Francisco, her nephews David (Karen) Magar of Elkhart Lake, Wis. and Larry (Jamee) Magar of Brown Deer, Wis., her niece Laurie (David) Streeb of Arlington, Tex., her great-nieces and -nephews Cassandra, Hayley, Theresa, Craig and John, and many other relatives and friends. Donations in her memory can be made to the Jewish Home and Care Foundation, 1400 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202 and to Rhoda Goldman Plaza, 2180 Post St., San Francisco, CA 94115.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020