Lolita Friedlen
Fox Point - (nee Mittelman) November 18, 2019, age 93 years, of Fox Point. Dear mother of Robin (Brian) Ische and David (Karen) Friedlen. Loving grandmother of Sarah (Bryan) and Christopher Westling; Robby, Alex, Abby Friedlen; great-grandmother of Oscar and Sebastian.
Memorial Service 11:00AM Friday, December 20, 2019 at The Chapel, 3601 N Oakland Ave, Shorewood. Memorials to The First Tee of Southeast Wisconsin, 11350 W Theodore Trecker Way, West Allis, WI 53214.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019