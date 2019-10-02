|
Lonnie D. Sanders "David"
Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on September 25, 2019 at the age of 83. Survived by a host of relatives and and friends. Visitation Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Leon L. Williamson Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Combined Services Friday, October 4, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center-West/North Chapel 13235 W. Capitol Drive. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow upon completion of services. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019