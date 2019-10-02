Services
Leon L Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 374-1812
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leon L Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center-West/North Chapel
13235 W. Capitol Drive
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center-West/North Chapel
13235 W. Capitol Drive
Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on September 25, 2019 at the age of 83. Survived by a host of relatives and and friends. Visitation Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Leon L. Williamson Funeral Home from 4 to 7 p.m. Combined Services Friday, October 4, 2019 at Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center-West/North Chapel 13235 W. Capitol Drive. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow upon completion of services. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 2, 2019
