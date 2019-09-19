Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center
12875 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
Service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center
12875 W. Capitol Dr.
Brookfield, WI
Lonnie R. Whiteside

Lonnie R. Whiteside
Lonnie R. Whiteside

Found peace surrounded by his loving family on September 14, 2019 at age 72. Beloved husband of Cindy (Nee Grande) of 52 years of marriage. Loving father of Shelly (Dominic) Flis and Wendy (Mike) Ruger. Dear grandfather of Jessica and Ethan Flis and Caleb and Emily Ruger. Preceded in death by his parents Ansley and Mary Whiteside. Brother of Carol (Dick) LaBell, Judy (Don) Hoferitza, Bud (Cheri) Whiteside, and Skip (the late Diane) Whiteside. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lonnie was a retiree of Milwaukee Electric Tool after 30 years of service. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed fishing and baseball, but foremost was his love for his family. Visitation will be Saturday at the Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center (12875 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield) at 9:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019
