Lonnie R. Whiteside
Found peace surrounded by his loving family on September 14, 2019 at age 72. Beloved husband of Cindy (Nee Grande) of 52 years of marriage. Loving father of Shelly (Dominic) Flis and Wendy (Mike) Ruger. Dear grandfather of Jessica and Ethan Flis and Caleb and Emily Ruger. Preceded in death by his parents Ansley and Mary Whiteside. Brother of Carol (Dick) LaBell, Judy (Don) Hoferitza, Bud (Cheri) Whiteside, and Skip (the late Diane) Whiteside. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Lonnie was a retiree of Milwaukee Electric Tool after 30 years of service. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed fishing and baseball, but foremost was his love for his family. Visitation will be Saturday at the Wisconsin Memorial Park Family Center (12875 W. Capitol Dr. Brookfield) at 9:00 AM until time of service 11:00 AM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019