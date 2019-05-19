|
Peterson, Lora Brook November 27, 1951 - April 28, 2019 Pewaukee lost a generous soul and long-time resident when Lori Peterson, nee Brook, 67, died while snorkeling in Belize on April 28, 2019. Although she has left many to mourn her passing, there is also the comfort of knowing that she died while enjoying life immensely and that she is reunited with her husband Norman "Butch" Peterson. A graduate of both Beloit College and UW-Milwaukee, Lori was an engineer by profession and a trail-blazer for women in her field. Additionally, she was a faithful member of her church, St. Anthony on the Lake, an active volunteer with the Girl Scouts for many years and, more recently, with the Zonta Club of Milwaukee. She was a busy and devoted daughter, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and Pewaukee citizen and friend. After retiring from WE Energies two years ago, Lori could devote more of her time to her family and friends, both locally and through her travels. In the past year, her travels included Denali National Park, Alaska; Machu Picchu, Peru; Puerto Vallarta, Mexico; the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador; Las Vegas; and, lastly, Belize. Lori was a trivia and history buff, an avid reader, a Pewaukee Lake enthusiast, and a ferocious solver of puzzles of all types. Predeceased by her husband Butch Peterson and her mother Helen "Bobbie" Brook, Lori leaves behind her father Roger Brook; her son and daughter-in-law Matt and Charlotte Peterson, and granddaughter Perry Brook Peterson; her daughter and son-in-law Anna and Justin Little; sisters Jan (Dennis) Roscetti and Nancy (John) Wolck; three nieces, a nephew, and their families. A Remembrance Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at St. Anthony on the Lake in Pewaukee, WI. Visitation is at noon, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to an organization that supports STEM education for girls and young women.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019