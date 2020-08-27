Loraine E. Jacobsen(Nee Schmid) August 27th, 2020. Age 97. Beloved wife of the late Robert. Dear mother of Joan and the late Carol. Sister of Ralph (Bobette) Schmid, Henry (the late Marion) Schmid, Hazel (Charles) Ewert, Gordon (Yvonne) Schmid, Harold (Margaret) Schmid and George (Kathy) Schmid.Preceded in death by sisters Florence, Evelyn, Alice and brother Byron. Survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.Memorial celebration Thursday, September 10th at Mount Lebanon Lutheran Church, 4809 N. 60TH ST, from 4:00PM until the time of service at 6:00PM.Memorials to the church appreciated.