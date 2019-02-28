|
Borck, Loraine I. (Nee Roeglin) Passed away Tuesday Feb. 26 at age 96. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Leonard. Survived by her children Kathleen Musolf, Tom (Elaine) Borck and Janet (Davie) Collins; grandchildren Kathy (Judi) Collins, David (Linda) Collins, Jennifer Collins, Kelly Borck and Richard (John) Borck; and great grandchildren Jolie, Alex, Brianna, Phil, Lily and Kali and other relatives and friends. Visitation Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 9:30AM to 11:15AM at THE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral service to follow, at 11:15AM. Entombment at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Loraine retired after 25 years with A&P food stores and volunteered with the Senior Meals Program and St Luke's Medical Center transport program. A member of St Veronica's Parish, Loraine enjoyed bingo and playing cards with family and friends. Special thanks to staff of Aurora At Home Hospice and Zilber Family Hospice for their care in her final days. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Loraine's name to the South Milwaukee Municipal Band, or Wisconsin Elderly Nutrition Program.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 28, 2019