Lorelei Zillner Martin


1954 - 2019
Lorelei Zillner Martin Notice
Lorelei Zillner Martin

1/20/54-8/27/19

Born in Glendale, Wisconsin

Died in Long Beach, CA

Preceded in death by her beloved father, Frank Zillner, Jr. , a German immigrant, and her beloved mother, Ella Helena Schumacher-Zillner, a daughter of German immigrants.

Survived by her sisters, Alexandria Lorusso and Helen Litke, and her brother, Franz Zillner and his wife Joan; her former spouse, Donald Martin, N. Fort Myers, Florida; and numerous children and grandchildren: her eldest, Dana Lorelei Rock, and granddaughter, Ella Grace Rock, Santa Barbara, CA; D. Alexander Martin and his wife, Sarah, and grandchildren, Jessica and Nathan Warner, Noah, Aaron, Annaka, Isaac and Jacob Martin, Pewaukee, Wisconsin; and, her youngest son, David Rawlins Martin, Milwaukee, WIsconsin.

She was a devoted, compassionate and nurturing mother and friend to many. To support her family, she labored for Briggs & Stratton in the 1980s and later on became a union activist in the AFL-CIO fighting for worker rights in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Throughout her life she was a member of the Lutheran church and strove to instill the Christian faith in her children and grandchildren. She will be very missed yet Lorelei's love will live on in our hearts always.

Funeral ceremony will be held at Pinelawn Memorial Park Monday, October 14 at 10:00 AM.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 23, 2019
