Loren Martin "Marty" HintzPassed away on September 20, 2020 in his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his loving wife of 22 years Pam Percy, his children Daniel (Kassie) Hintz, Steve (Rashauna) Hintz, Katie (Garrick Topp) Hintz; step-children Matthew (Jennifer) Segel, Katie (Matt Liban) Segel, Ross (Abby) Segel; and 19 grandchildren. Known for wit, humor, love of history and endearing personality Marty touched the lives of countless people. Marty had a life-time of achievements, adventures and interests.Born in New Hampton Iowa, he has a BA - journalism from the University of St Thomas in St Paul and a Masters Degree in Journalism from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL. He moved to Milwaukee in 1967 to work for the Milwaukee Sentinel as an editor and reporter. Since 1975, he has been a freelance writer, authoring more than 125 books, and hundreds of newspapers, consumer and trade periodicals. His books include cultural geographies, company histories, personal profiles, travel, business, ethic and culture/entertainment.He and his wife Pam wrote together including Food Lovers Guide to Wisconsin, Wisconsin Cheese, a cookbook and guide to the Cheeses of Wisconsin. For almost 14 years they wrote the "Boris and Doris on the Town" column for the Shepherd Express. Marty is also the founder and publisher of The Irish American Post, which was launched as a newspaper in 1991 and went online in 2001 and covered local, national and international news, politics and culture of the diverse Irish diaspora. He was also one of the co-founders of Milwaukee's Irish Fest.Professional awards and honors included those from the International Hotel and the Society of Professional Journalism. He was the president of the Society of American Travel Writers from 2001-2. He was also a board member of the Milwaukee Press Club Foundation, the Milwaukee County Federated Library System for the North Shore Library and the Wisconsin Farm Bureau.He and his wife started Pampered Produce in 2009, farming their property in River Hills. There they hosted farm to table dinners, raised chickens and other animals and farmed 3 acres of organic produce. Marty's love of the circus also inspired him to create elaborate dioramas of circus scenes, which he had been doing as a young man growing up in New Hampton.Marty was in the process of producing a film "Finding Loren" based on the story of his father 1st Lt. Loren Hintz, a fighter pilot who was killed in action in WWII just prior to Marty's birth. The film recounts the story of the family's successful search for his plane in Italy in 2017.In lieu of flowers please send a donation to Milwaukee Film, 1037 West McKinley Ave #200, Milwaukee, WI 53205, earmarked for "Finding Loren" to complete Marty's dream.A celebration of Marty's life will be announced.