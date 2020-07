Or Copy this URL to Share

Lorene C. Boncher (nee Albert)



Called home on July 1, 2020 at the age of 92 in the State of Washington. Beloved mother of Gary [Elizabeth] Boncher, Peter Boncher and Carrie [Thomas] Hayden. Also survived by four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and other family/friends. A memorial service and burial will be held in July 2021 in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.









