Sr. Lorenzo Schuster SSND

Sr. Lorenzo Schuster SSND Notice
Schuster SSND, Sr. Lorenzo Born to Eternal Life August 26, 2019, age 104. Survived by her brothers Henry (Alice) Schuster and James (Margaret) Schuster, her sister Ann Spahn, sister-in-law Jean Schuster, nieces and nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents William and Josephine, her brothers Norbert, Robert, Lawrence, Bernard, Joseph and her sister Beth. A Wake Service will be celebrated Thursday, August 29, at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove. Friends may call Thursday from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019
