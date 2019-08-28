|
Schuster SSND, Sr. Lorenzo Born to Eternal Life August 26, 2019, age 104. Survived by her brothers Henry (Alice) Schuster and James (Margaret) Schuster, her sister Ann Spahn, sister-in-law Jean Schuster, nieces and nephews and the SSND Community. Preceded in death by her parents William and Josephine, her brothers Norbert, Robert, Lawrence, Bernard, Joseph and her sister Beth. A Wake Service will be celebrated Thursday, August 29, at 10:30 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at The Holy Family Chapel at Notre Dame of Elm Grove, 13105 Watertown Plank Rd., Elm Grove. Friends may call Thursday from 9:30 AM until time of Service. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the School Sisters of Notre Dame Retirement Fund would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 28, 2019