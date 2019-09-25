Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:30 AM
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
Loretta A. (Rozek) Hoedel

Loretta A. Hoedel (nee Rozek)

Franklin, WI - Passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the age of 92. Dear wife of the late Glenn A. Hoedel. Loving mother of Craig (Lydia), Sandra (Gary) Wegner, and Jeffrey (Debra). Grandmother of Christopher (Jenna) and Joel (fiancée Maria Ramos) Hoedel, Kimberly (Robert) Santos and Nicholas (fiancée Chandra Houser) Wegner. Great Grandmother of Hayley, Emma, Claire and Olivia Hoedel, Savannah and Tyler Santos, and Landyn Rogers. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Vistation at THE FUNERAL HOME Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10AM to 11:30AM. Funeral service to follow, at 11:30AM. Interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
