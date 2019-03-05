Services
Loretta A. Kasza

Loretta A. Kasza Notice
Kasza, Loretta A. Loretta A. Kasza, age 86, of Brookfield, formerly of Shawano and Cecil, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. Loretta is survived by two sons, Gary (Lynn) Kasza of Oak Creek and Greg (Vickie) Kasza of Brookfield. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at the St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Cecil with Deacon Mike Grzeca officiating. Burial will be in the Lake Drive Cemetery in the Town of Wescott. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10:00 am until the time of the service. www.swedbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 5, 2019
